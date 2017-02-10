Eater SD: Huge Restaurant Openings in Encinitas, Gaslamp
Encinitas will soon welcome a heavy-hitter to its dining scene, and downtown San Diego is prepping to do the same. Eater San Diego shares the latest top stories from our local food and drink scene, including an inside look at The Crack Shack in Encinitas, plus the Pendry hotel's Lionfish restaurant.
