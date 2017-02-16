Driver runs red light, kills woman, injures man in Mira Mesa
One pedestrian was killed and a second was seriously injured Thursday when both were struck by a car whose driver ran a red light in Mira Mesa. The victims, a 59-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, were hit by an eastbound Honda sedan while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Marbury Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.
