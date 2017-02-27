Dispute Ends in Woman's Stabbing by Pacific Beach Nightclub
A woman was attacked after arguing with a group while standing outside a nightclub in Pacific Beach Sunday, confirmed San Diego police. It happened at about 10:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of Garnet Avenue after an argument with a group of people escalated by the club, according to the SDPD.
