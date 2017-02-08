Del Mar's Free Flight Exotic Bird San...

Del Mar's Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary to host Larry Himmel Day

On Sunday, February 26th, Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary will host Larry Himmel Day to help raise money for a place that was near and dear to Larry's heart. With 50 birds, The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation is hoping to provide medical veterinary expenses for newly relinquished birds and annual veterinary checks.

