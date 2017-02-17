Del Cerro Attack: Victim takes the stand recounts vicious assault

A woman testified Friday that she was sexually assaulted at knifepoint by an intruder during a visit to her boyfriend's home in Del Cerro in which his 74-year-old mother was stabbed to death. The testimony came as a preliminary hearing got underway for 21-year-old Eduardo Torres, who is charged with murder and special circumstance allegations of murder during a rape, murder during oral copulation, murder during a burglary and murder that involved torture.

