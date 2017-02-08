Dead bird in Valley Center tests positive for West Nile virus
San Diego County environmental health officials Wednesday reported the first local discovery of the year of West Nile virus -- in a dead red-tailed hawk in Valley Center. The potentially fatal disease is carried by mosquitoes, which transmit the illness to people by feeding on infected birds and then biting humans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
