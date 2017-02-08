Dead bird in Valley Center tests posi...

Dead bird in Valley Center tests positive for West Nile virus

4 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

San Diego County environmental health officials Wednesday reported the first local discovery of the year of West Nile virus -- in a dead red-tailed hawk in Valley Center. The potentially fatal disease is carried by mosquitoes, which transmit the illness to people by feeding on infected birds and then biting humans.

