Damage from winter storms in San Diego top $5 million

Damage and other costs to the city of San Diego from last month's storms could top $5 million, according to documents made available Thursday. According to the city, the rains caused widespread flooding, wind damage and debris flows throughout the area and led authorities to engage in swiftwater rescue operations, traffic control, debris removal, clearing and repairing of storm drains, and tree and mud removal.

