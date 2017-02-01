Craigslist deal gone wrong leads to crash, stabbing

A man was stabbed in the face early Thursday during an argument over possibly counterfeit money being used to purchase speakers, which prompted a road rage chase along Interstate 8 that ended in a crash near San Diego State University, police said. The victim, who is in his 30s, met up with three men and a woman to purchase car speakers at a Denny's on Alvarado Road around 5 a.m. They then headed to a nearby convenience store to complete the transaction, according to San Diego police, but an argument broke out in which two of the men attacked and stabbed the victim.

