Courts struggle to apply Prop. 57

A Vista judge ruled Friday that a now 26-year-old man accused of gunning down an Oceanside police officer in 2006 can continue to be tried as an adult, rejecting a defense argument that, under a 2016 law, the case should start in Juvenile Court. The decision is likely to be appealed, and was announced the same day that a San Diego judge issued a tentative ruling with an opposite result, finding that the new law should apply to an 18-year-old defendant accused in a string of violent home-invasion robberies that took place a year ago, when he was 17. At issue is Proposition 57, which was approved by voters on Nov. 8 and strips prosecutors of the power to charge juveniles as adults, leaving that decision to Juvenile Court judges.

