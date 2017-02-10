Coronado Avenue traffic median consternation
The recent construction of a center divider at a busy intersection in the South Bay is causing a significant traffic problem, according to local residents. The median on Coronado Avenue blocks access from the eastbound lane to the shopping center and limits the number of cars that can turn left at the traffic signal; it was installed sometime in January, according to people who live in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adulterers on our tax dollars
|53 min
|Username
|1
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|13 hr
|Earl
|2
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|13 hr
|Earl
|2
|Feces Flinger Gives New Meaning to Jury Duty (Jan '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Four
|41
|Illegal Alien Roaches
|Feb 7
|Trump
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|Jan 30
|NathanN2
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC