Coronado Avenue traffic median conste...

Coronado Avenue traffic median consternation

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

The recent construction of a center divider at a busy intersection in the South Bay is causing a significant traffic problem, according to local residents. The median on Coronado Avenue blocks access from the eastbound lane to the shopping center and limits the number of cars that can turn left at the traffic signal; it was installed sometime in January, according to people who live in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adulterers on our tax dollars 53 min Username 1
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? 13 hr Earl 2
In-home caregivers in San Diego? 13 hr Earl 2
News Feces Flinger Gives New Meaning to Jury Duty (Jan '09) Feb 8 Phart Four 41
Illegal Alien Roaches Feb 7 Trump 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 2 Robert 1
Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego Jan 30 NathanN2 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC