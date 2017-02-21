Congressman Scott Peters holds town hall at Islamic Center
From the travel ban to the border wall on Monday night Congressman Scott Peters listened to real concerns from San Diegans during a town hall meeting at the San Diego Islamic Center. Congressman Peters' constituents urged him to keep the pressure on the Trump Administration, but he said it's no easy task.
