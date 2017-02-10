Concern Growing About Water Among San Ysidro Residents
City Councilman David Alvarez told NBC 7's Wendy Fry that the San Ysidro School District has a history of not listening to people in its community. San Ysidro residents are questioning whether their water is safe to drink after learning dangerous levels of lead and bacteria were found in the drinking water at La Mirada elementary school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
