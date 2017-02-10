College Area Crime: Alert near SDSU after series of armed robberies
San Diego State University campus police issued a community bulletin on Friday to warn students about a recent rash of robberies in the area. The suspects are described as black males in their early 20's, and travel in groups of two or three at a time - with handguns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adulterers on our tax dollars
|6 hr
|Username
|1
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|19 hr
|Earl
|2
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|19 hr
|Earl
|2
|Feces Flinger Gives New Meaning to Jury Duty (Jan '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Four
|41
|Illegal Alien Roaches
|Feb 7
|Trump
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|Jan 30
|NathanN2
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC