College Area Crime: Alert near SDSU after series of armed robberies

San Diego State University campus police issued a community bulletin on Friday to warn students about a recent rash of robberies in the area. The suspects are described as black males in their early 20's, and travel in groups of two or three at a time - with handguns.

