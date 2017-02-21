Coast Guard searching for possible missing boater off San Diego coast

Lifeguards and U.S. Coast Guard personnel scanned the ocean and shorelines around Mission Bay for a second day Wednesday in search of an Orange County man who may have gone missing during a sea outing on a small motorboat. San Diego lifeguards found the 6-foot dinghy floating about a mile west of the harbor late Tuesday morning, USCG Petty Officer Joel Guzman said.

