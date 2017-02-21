Coast Guard searching for possible mi...

Coast Guard searching for possible missing boater off San Diego coast

13 hrs ago

Lifeguards and U.S. Coast Guard personnel scanned the ocean and shorelines around Mission Bay for a second day Wednesday in search of an Orange County man who may have gone missing during a sea outing on a small motorboat. San Diego lifeguards found the 6-foot dinghy floating about a mile west of the harbor late Tuesday morning, USCG Petty Officer Joel Guzman said.

