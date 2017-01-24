Closure of Fifth Avenue Books in Hillcrest part of changing industry
Fifth Avenue Books, a Hillcrest mainstay for 30 years, which is closing its doors at the end of February while Verbadim Books in North Park celebrates it's one-year-anniversary. Fifth Avenue Books, a Hillcrest mainstay for 30 years, which is closing its doors at the end of February while Verbadim Books in North Park celebrates it's one-year-anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Real Estate Agents
|3 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|4 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|18 hr
|619ride
|117
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Mon
|IPC
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|Jan 30
|NathanN2
|1
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Jan 28
|25or6to4
|1
|MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego
|Jan 28
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC