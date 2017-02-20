Climate change rally Tuesday in downtown San Diego
Nancy Cassidy, left, and her husband, Derek Cassidy, right, two of the organizers for a climate change rally to be held Tuesday evening at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building in downtown San Diego, put signs in the back of their car. Nancy Cassidy, left, and her husband, Derek Cassidy, right, two of the organizers for a climate change rally to be held Tuesday evening at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building in downtown San Diego, put signs in the back of their car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Badd
|192
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|16 hr
|MAGA2016
|52
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|16 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|Lips club owner posts video after beating in No...
|Feb 15
|25or6to4
|1
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Report people voting illegally
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC