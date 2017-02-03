Cars on Fifth Avenue getting towed on weekends
A night out on the town in San Diego could cost you hundreds of dollars in towing fees if you're not paying attention. Some people feel the city's effort to fix one problem created another one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Jan 30
|IPC
|1
|Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego
|Jan 30
|NathanN2
|1
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Jan 28
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC