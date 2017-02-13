Cars catch fire in Disneyland parking structure, no injuries
Authorities say several cars caught fire in the main parking structure at Disneyland, and about a half-dozen people are being treated for smoke inhalation. Anaheim police said Monday that the fires that broke out at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure have been extinguished and firefighters are working to clear smoke.
