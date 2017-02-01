Caregiver, Man Die in Murder-Suicide in San Carlos
San Diego homicide detectives cordoned a home in San Carlos for hours Wednesday after an apparent murder-suicide involving a caregiver and an adult resident. At around 10:25 a.m., the San Diego Police Department received a phone call from a person concerned about their relative's well-being.
