Border boycott slows business in San Ysidro
Merchants at some small stores on San Ysidro Boulevard said business dropped Sunday during a seven-hour boycott of shopping in San Diego by Tijuana residents. The event was planned by a group linked to Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party, the PRI, which urged people not to cross the border Sunday morning, in protest of President Donald Trump 's border policies.
