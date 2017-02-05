Border boycott slows business in San ...

Border boycott slows business in San Ysidro

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Merchants at some small stores on San Ysidro Boulevard said business dropped Sunday during a seven-hour boycott of shopping in San Diego by Tijuana residents. The event was planned by a group linked to Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party, the PRI, which urged people not to cross the border Sunday morning, in protest of President Donald Trump 's border policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 2 Robert 1
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? Jan 30 IPC 1
Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego Jan 30 NathanN2 1
News Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i... Jan 28 25or6to4 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,591,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC