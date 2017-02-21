Body found inside burning car in Sant...

Body found inside burning car in Santee identified

Yesterday

Authorities released the name Friday of a woman found dead inside a fire-gutted car on a cul-de-sac near Santana High School. Firefighters who extinguished the flames that engulfed the vehicle in the 11200 block of Mast Boulevard in Santee about 11 p.m. Wednesday discovered the badly burned body of 33-year-old Andrea Daves, according to sheriff's officials.

Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

