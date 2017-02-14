Bizarre standoff situation ends in Pa...

Bizarre standoff situation ends in Pacific Beach

3 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

San Diego police sent Tuesday to a Pacific Beach home to investigate a report of a possibly armed man holding a woman against her will were unable to locate a suspect or victim and determined no crime had been committed. Someone called for help shortly before 8 a.m. and told police the suspect was holding her friend inside a residence in the 3900 block of Sequoia Street and possibly had a gun, according to San Diego police.

