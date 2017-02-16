Biometric Checkpoints in Trump's America

A pedestrian crossing from Mexico into the United States at the Otay Mesa port of entry has his facial features and eyes scanned at a biometric kiosk Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, in San Diego. // Denis Poroy/AP President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban called for, among other things, the speedy completion of a "biometric entry-exit tracking system" for all travelers to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.