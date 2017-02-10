Bay Park Residents Go 13 Hours Withou...

Bay Park Residents Go 13 Hours Without Water

Read more: NBC San Diego

NBC 7's Alex Presha spoke with a man in the neighborhood whose security cameras caught water flowing down his street just after midnight, allowing him to report the break almost immediately. Nearly 200 residents in the Bay Park neighborhood spent the majority of Friday without water after an overnight water main break.

