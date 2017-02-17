Bank Robber Strikes San Diego Again

Bank Robber Strikes San Diego Again

Read more: NBC San Diego

The San Diego County Crime Stoppers and FBI are searching for a robber dubbed the "deposit slip bandit" after a series of bank robberies in the San Diego and Chula Vista area. Since Nov. 28, 2016 the deposit slip bandit has robbed or attempted to rob four banks, with the most recent one at the Banner Bank, off F Street in Chula Vista on Feb. 16. The other robbery locations include a Wells Fargo on Garnet Avenue on Nov. 28, a US Bank on Federal Boulevard on Jan. 3, and a Wells Fargo on Scripps Ranch Boulevard on Jan. 11. In each instance the man slips a note to a bank attendant stating he has a gun and demanding the money in the cash drawers, according to the San Diego Crime Stoppers.

