Banana of The Youngbloods, rocking at...

Banana of The Youngbloods, rocking at 72, back for two San Diego concerts

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Lowell Levinger, known as Banana during his days in The Youngbloods and still today, will perform twice in San Diego this weekend. Lowell Levinger, known as Banana during his days in The Youngbloods and still today, will perform twice in San Diego this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder 58 min Robert 1
Women Real Estate Agents Wed linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Wed linda35ny 1
Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12) Tue 619ride 117
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? Jan 30 IPC 1
Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego Jan 30 NathanN2 1
News Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i... Jan 28 25or6to4 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,202 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC