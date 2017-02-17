Backyard Beekeeping Growing in San Diego
As San Diego native Hilary Kearney zips up her white mesh bee suit, she says this moment is never where she saw herself. "If you'd told me 10 years ago this is what I would've been doing, I don't know what I would've thought," she says.
