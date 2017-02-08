Authorities unable to identify Lemon Grove home intruder shot to death
Authorities have not been able to identify the intruder who was fatally shot by a resident during a home invasion in Lemon Grove early Tuesday, a sheriff's official said. Two men broke into the home on Edding Drive, a cul-de-sac off Mount Vernon Street, about 2 a.m. and held the homeowner and his son at gunpoint.
