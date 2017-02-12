Atmospheric rivers drenching California

In a typical year, California has between 10 to 15 “atmospheric river” storms - the fire hoses that rampage in from Hawaii and account for up to 50 percent of the state's annual rainfall - and nearly all of its floods. But since the rainy season began on Oct. 1, there already have been 30. And there's two months of winter to go.

