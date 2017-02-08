Aspiring rapper face murder, robbery charges
An aspiring rapper from New Zealand is in a San Diego jail facing murder and bank robbery charges. Clinton Thinn, said to be from a wealthy family in New Zealand, came to California to pursue his dream of becoming a rapper.
