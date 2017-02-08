Armed gunman robs Metro PCS Store

The suspect, holding a handgun, walked into the store at 6686 El Cajon Blvd. about 5:20 p.m. and demanded cellphones from an employee, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. The gunman took phones and money from the employee, who was then ordered, along with a customer, to walk to the back of the store, while the suspect made his getaway, Heims said.

