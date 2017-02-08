Armed gunman robs Metro PCS Store
The suspect, holding a handgun, walked into the store at 6686 El Cajon Blvd. about 5:20 p.m. and demanded cellphones from an employee, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. The gunman took phones and money from the employee, who was then ordered, along with a customer, to walk to the back of the store, while the suspect made his getaway, Heims said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|1 hr
|Linda Miller
|1
|Feces Flinger Gives New Meaning to Jury Duty (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|Phart Four
|41
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Wed
|seewhycableguy
|153
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Blunt Force
|187
|Illegal Alien Roaches
|Tue
|Trump
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Jan 30
|IPC
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC