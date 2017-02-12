Argument over clothes leads to stabbi...

Argument over clothes leads to stabbing in Gaslamp

A scuffle - started by an argument over a clothing choice - in the Gaslamp Quarter early Sunday led to a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital, San Diego police said. A 53-year-old man was walking down 5th Avenue near Island Avenue just before 2 a.m. when a stranger in his early 30s started yelling at him, police said.

