Argument over clothes leads to stabbing in Gaslamp
A scuffle - started by an argument over a clothing choice - in the Gaslamp Quarter early Sunday led to a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital, San Diego police said. A 53-year-old man was walking down 5th Avenue near Island Avenue just before 2 a.m. when a stranger in his early 30s started yelling at him, police said.
Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
