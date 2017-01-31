Applications Available for Pam Farr S...

Applications Available for Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio 2/4

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

As part of The Old Globe 's ongoing commitment to programs that serve all of San Diego County, the theatre announced today that on Saturday, February 4, applications will become available online for the Globe's 2017 Summer Shakespeare Studio for high school students-now named the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio. The applications, which will be accepted through April 1, will be accessible on February 4 at www.TheOldGlobe.org/studio-application .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Real Estate Agents 47 min linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem 52 min linda35ny 1
Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12) 15 hr 619ride 117
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) 21 hr Capone 44
Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know? Mon IPC 1
Review: Big Car Title Loans San Diego Mon NathanN2 1
News Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i... Jan 28 25or6to4 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,460,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC