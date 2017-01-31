Applications Available for Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio 2/4
As part of The Old Globe 's ongoing commitment to programs that serve all of San Diego County, the theatre announced today that on Saturday, February 4, applications will become available online for the Globe's 2017 Summer Shakespeare Studio for high school students-now named the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio. The applications, which will be accepted through April 1, will be accessible on February 4 at www.TheOldGlobe.org/studio-application .
