...and the best of the rest in San Di...

...and the best of the rest in San Diego clubs this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

Thursday 9 "They're very cute. I think they have an amazingly bright future," says Elton John about brothers Brian and Michael D'Addario, the talented singer/songwriters behind Lemon Twigs .

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) 9 hr seewhycableguy 153
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 17 hr Blunt Force 187
Illegal Alien Roaches 22 hr Trump 1
News Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13) Mon Phart Educationally 33
Gay teens (May '13) Sun chrispopo 55
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 2 Robert 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC