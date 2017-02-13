Alfred Olango's sister files lawsuit in fatal El Cajon police shooting
The District Attorney's Office has determined that the fatal shooting of Alfred Olango , an unarmed black man, by El Cajon police last year was justified and that the officer will not face criminal charges. The District Attorney's Office has determined that the fatal shooting of Alfred Olango , an unarmed black man, by El Cajon police last year was justified and that the officer will not face criminal charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|55 min
|Mikey
|50
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Sat
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Report people voting illegally
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Adulterers on our tax dollars
|Feb 10
|Username
|1
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC