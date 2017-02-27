Accused DUI Driver in Fatal SR-52 Cra...

Accused DUI Driver in Fatal SR-52 Crash Held on $3M Bail

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews learns more about Fred Griffith, a tow truck driver killed by a DUI suspect as he worked on the side of SR-52 near Mast Boulevard. A suspected drink driver accused of swerving off the road and killing a tow truck driver in Tierrasanta was held on $3 million bail at his arraignment Tuesday.

