9th Metro PCS Robbery Reported in San Diego
Cell phones and cash was stolen in an armed robbery from a Metro PCS store in the Serra Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Tuesday, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Trucks
|136
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|9 hr
|Capone
|48
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Feb 11
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Report people voting illegally
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Dr BLT song for Vets: You Come in Peace? I Come...
|Feb 10
|bruce
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC