413-pound yellowfin tuna caught
A 413-pound yellowfin tuna was caught by angler Kevin Boyle of West Hills about 15 miles off Tres Marias Islands aboard the Constitution during a three-and-half-day trip out of Puerto Vallarta. Several other large fish in the 200- to 300-pound class were caught on the trip.
