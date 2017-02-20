20-Year Cold Case Ruled a Homicide in San Diego
The 1997 death of a teenager, originally ruled as an accident, was recently changed to a homicide investigation after decades of urging by his mother. Curtis Williamson, 16, got in an altercation with a group of people and ran into the water in Mission Bay to get away from them on March 26, 1997.
