2 Killed in Separate I-15 Crashes During Storm ID'd: CHP

The two people who were killed while driving on Interstate 15 during Friday night's rain storm have been identified by the medical examiner, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mabel Bahena, 19, was in the passenger seat of a Volkswagen Jetta Friday night when the driver lost control and slammed into a truck parked on the shoulder of northbound I-15 just south of University Avenue.

