120 Volunteers Repair 5 Homes in Encanto

120 Volunteers Repair 5 Homes in Encanto

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC San Diego

On Saturday, 120 volunteers specializing in utility work from across the country joined forces with Rebuilding Together San Diego to make critical repairs to several homes in San Diego's Encanto area. The volunteers also partnered with Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, whose mission is to ensure that the future is safer and more energy-efficient for longtime homeowners in San Diego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway Thu Why waste the Money 1
Why are there so many ugly women in San Diego? (Apr '09) Feb 23 Diego 14
WALLapalooza Feb 23 Wally Ballooo 1
News Climate change rally Tuesday in downtown San Diego Feb 21 The Great White A... 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Feb 21 America First 54
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Feb 20 MAGA2016 2
News Lips club owner posts video after beating in No... Feb 15 25or6to4 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC