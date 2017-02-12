120 Volunteers Repair 5 Homes in Encanto
On Saturday, 120 volunteers specializing in utility work from across the country joined forces with Rebuilding Together San Diego to make critical repairs to several homes in San Diego's Encanto area. The volunteers also partnered with Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, whose mission is to ensure that the future is safer and more energy-efficient for longtime homeowners in San Diego.
