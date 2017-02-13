1 dead, 2 injured in Jamacha-Lomita area shooting, victims identified

Authorities Monday released the name of a man killed in a shooting at a home in the Jamacha-Lomita area, along with his father and his father's girlfriend, who were wounded but are expected to survived. Police officers sent to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Armacost Road near Woodrow Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday found Andre Mims, 26, his father, Quentin Mims, 47, and the older man's 39-year-old girlfriend, Monique Santos.

