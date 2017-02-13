1 dead, 2 injured in Jamacha-Lomita area shooting, victims identified
Authorities Monday released the name of a man killed in a shooting at a home in the Jamacha-Lomita area, along with his father and his father's girlfriend, who were wounded but are expected to survived. Police officers sent to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Armacost Road near Woodrow Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday found Andre Mims, 26, his father, Quentin Mims, 47, and the older man's 39-year-old girlfriend, Monique Santos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Mikey
|50
|F r e d e r i c S c h u l z.. Files L...
|Sat
|Wabash Tsunami
|1
|Illegal Mexican woman gets 8 years in prison fo...
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Report people voting illegally
|Feb 11
|America First
|1
|Adulterers on our tax dollars
|Feb 10
|Username
|1
|Trump Iran Visa Ban: What Iranians Must Know?
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|In-home caregivers in San Diego?
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC