Zero waste goal prompts stepped up Sa...

Zero waste goal prompts stepped up San Diego recycling

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Aiming to help San Diego achieve its goal of shrinking the amount of trash produced locally to zero by 2040, city officials say they must start setting a better example for residents to follow. Shortly after the city adopted its "zero waste" plan in 2015, a survey showed that only 27 percent of materials from city-owned facilities were being recycled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 6 hr Capone 173
Where is she 8 hr Emm 1
News Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con... Jan 7 KRISTI MALONE 1
Gay teens (May '13) Jan 6 Davidvelasco 50
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) Jan 6 Wake up Ca 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Jan 5 Tom 120
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,764,230

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC