Zero waste goal prompts stepped up San Diego recycling
Aiming to help San Diego achieve its goal of shrinking the amount of trash produced locally to zero by 2040, city officials say they must start setting a better example for residents to follow. Shortly after the city adopted its "zero waste" plan in 2015, a survey showed that only 27 percent of materials from city-owned facilities were being recycled.
