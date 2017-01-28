Yoga festival draws hundreds to Ocean...

Yoga festival draws hundreds to Ocean Beach

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Attendees participate in Inspirational Bhakti Flow Yoga at Sunset Cliffs during the San Diego Yoga Festival. Bhakti Flow Yoga is a style of yoga that emphasizes the connection between the breath and the movements of the body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Makayla Ramsey 5 min Karma 1
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) 19 hr El Sereno Sam 42
News Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i... 20 hr 25or6to4 1
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Sat un agenda 21 52
MLS have said no to Qualcomm Stadium and San Diego Sat Local 1
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Thu Rick from Seattle 121
Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14) Jan 25 Praying 6
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,367,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC