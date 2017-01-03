Working class stiffed in Barrio Logan...

Working class stiffed in Barrio Logan project?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

Brent Beltran has one problem with Los Patios, a four-story development planned for Barrio Logan that will have 20 living units - 2 of which will rent to people who earn 30 percent to 50 percent of the region's median income. "It should all be affordable housing, not just two units," Beltran said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teens (May '13) 2 hr Davidvelasco 50
Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10) 8 hr Wake up Ca 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 17 hr Rudy 110
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 21 hr Ron 171
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) 22 hr Tom 120
History in ElCajon Wed NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan 3 Capone 46
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,757

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC