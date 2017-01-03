Working class stiffed in Barrio Logan project?
Brent Beltran has one problem with Los Patios, a four-story development planned for Barrio Logan that will have 20 living units - 2 of which will rent to people who earn 30 percent to 50 percent of the region's median income. "It should all be affordable housing, not just two units," Beltran said.
