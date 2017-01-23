Woman Swept by Fatal Waves Off Ocean Beach ID'd: ME
Lifeguards searched through thick ocean foam for nearly 40 minutes while looking for one of two women who were swept into the ocean by a wave Saturday night. NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano reports.
