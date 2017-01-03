Woman pushes to catch burglars who hit her Lemon Grove home
A Lemon Grove woman whose home was broken into Sunday is fighting back with surveillance video hoping the public will be able to help catch the thieves. On Monday, Deloise Twyman had a clear message for the thieves: "You better always be looking over your shoulder cause I might be there."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|Capone
|173
|Where is she
|23 hr
|Emm
|1
|Road rage incident leaves woman in critical con...
|Jan 7
|KRISTI MALONE
|1
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Jan 6
|Davidvelasco
|50
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|Jan 6
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|Jan 5
|Tom
|120
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC