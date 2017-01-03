Woman pleads guilty to hiding smuggled immigrants
A Cuban national pleaded guilty Thursday in San Diego federal court to harboring 44 undocumented immigrants at her City Heights residence. According to her plea agreement, Dania Olivero, 51, admitted that she provided shelter, food and beverages to shield the undocumented individuals from detection in exchange for thousands of dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teens (May '13)
|2 hr
|Davidvelasco
|50
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|8 hr
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|17 hr
|Rudy
|110
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Ron
|171
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|22 hr
|Tom
|120
|History in ElCajon
|Wed
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Jan 3
|Capone
|46
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC