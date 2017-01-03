Will security measures change at Lind...

Will security measures change at Lindbergh Field following FL shooting

Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Officials at Lindbergh Field made no immediate alterations to their security protocols in response to Friday morning's deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport in Florida, an airport representative said. "We've been directed to make no changes to our security measures,'' said Rebecca Bloomfield, a spokeswoman for San Diego International Airport.

San Diego, CA

