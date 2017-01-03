Water main break floods streets in North Park
San Diego police officers closed off Idaho Street between University and Polk avenues, University Avenue between Idaho and Arizona streets, and Lincoln Avenue between Idaho and Hamilton streets after the ruptured main began disgorging water into the area around 3 a.m. "I woke up to him screaming that's how I got up. It was a flood of water, it was crazy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi (Jan '10)
|33 min
|Wake up Ca
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|9 hr
|Rudy
|110
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Ron
|171
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|15 hr
|Tom
|120
|History in ElCajon
|Wed
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Jan 3
|Capone
|46
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|Jan 3
|Armando
|44
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC